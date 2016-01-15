When Obama destroyed the country of Libya and put militant Islamists in control, America relished its success. A functioning secular state with a high standard of living had been thrown back into the dark ages and was available for looting by multi-national corporations. Now Obama wants to wage a new war on the people of Libya that will kill vastly more innocent people.

Raising animals is filthy conditions and then pumping them full of anti-biotics has created super-bugs that are resistant to anti-biotics. The first supreme super-bug is now in America and can’t be killed with any known anti-biotics. More strains will follow. Time to go vegan?

OCTOBER Do you ever just sit and do nothing? If someone asks you: “what are you thinking about?” you say: “Nothing”. Well, I am not able to ever think of NOTHING. So it was the other day, while trying to think nothing, it occurred to me that we actually all start with an egg. AN … Continue reading October 2016 Newsletter

Just as I was taking in one of the prettiest sunsets I have seen in a long time, if ever, my granddaughter Ebony gifted us with these amazing pictures she took on her way home from work. She lives about 50 miles North of me, so I can tell the beauty of the evening stretched over many miles.

How refreshing! A Dog Show on NBC! It is so good to actually see something to enjoy on TV, so much violence and bad news. I had written the newsletter so many times in my head last few days but felt like I should wait for something BIG…. there it was…

