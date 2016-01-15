|
January 2017 Newsletter
December 30th, 2016
I am Mr. McKrekor, the offspring of KAR, an early childhood friend of Lilian’s granddaughter Ebony. KAR talked to Ebony starting during an early age, Ebony in turn, was always able to tell her Grandmother what it was KAR wanted to relate.
December 2016 Newsletter
December 3rd, 2016
How refreshing! A Dog Show on NBC! It is so good to actually see something to enjoy on TV, so much violence and bad news. I had written the newsletter so many times in my head last few days but felt like I should wait for something BIG…. there it was…
November 2016 Newsletter
November 1st, 2016
Just as I was taking in one of the prettiest sunsets I have seen in a long time, if ever, my granddaughter Ebony gifted us with these amazing pictures she took on her way home from work. She lives about 50 miles North of me, so I can tell the beauty of the evening stretched over many miles.
Trillions Magazine Explores Multi-Temporal Consciousness
October 9th, 2016
A new article in Trillions magazine explores the concept of being multi-temporal. Can we really see the future?
October 2016 Newsletter
September 28th, 2016
OCTOBER Do you ever just sit and do nothing? If someone asks you: “what are you thinking about?” you say: “Nothing”. Well, I am not able to ever think of NOTHING. So it was the other day, while trying to think nothing, it occurred to me that we actually all start with an egg. AN … Continue reading October 2016 Newsletter
September 2016 Newsletter
September 28th, 2016
Unable to make up my mind what to watch, I had my choice between opening Ceremony in Rio de Janeiro and 130 Canoe Families from our Native neighbors, I decided on both. One on TV and one on my old PC.
August 2016 Newsletter
August 2nd, 2016
While a part of the Country TRUMPERED away and spent days cheering MANIACY words… (Please note, I make up words because I am descriptive), the rest of the Country went through many changes and dilemmas.
July 2016 Newsletter
June 23rd, 2016
While most people ate BBQ and celebrated, I have been sitting here, on MEMORIAL DAY 2016, thinking about my many Family Members, all 9 of them, who were in the Military and were highly decorated.
June 2016 Newsletter
June 2nd, 2016
Lilian’s June newsletter.
Dreaded ‘Nightmare Bacteria’ Resistant to All Antibiotics Is Finally Here
May 28th, 2016
Raising animals is filthy conditions and then pumping them full of anti-biotics has created super-bugs that are resistant to anti-biotics. The first supreme super-bug is now in America and can’t be killed with any known anti-biotics. More strains will follow. Time to go vegan?
May 2016 Newsletter
May 28th, 2016
Lilian’s May Newsletter
April 2016 Newsletter
April 2nd, 2016
Lilian’s newsletter for April
Hillary Clinton – War Criminal, Racist, Psychopath
March 4th, 2016
Could Hillary the Hideous Whore really be worse than Trump the Terrible Troll?
What Will Many Bernie Sanders Voters Do After July?
March 4th, 2016
Words worth reading from Ralph Nader. Could it be time to vote Green?
March 2016 Newsletter
February 28th, 2016
Lilian’s newsletter for March, 2016.
Cosmic Rays Continue to Intensify
February 24th, 2016
The Earth is being exposed to increasingly high levels of cosmic radiation. At the same time, our planet’s magnetic field is weakening. The combination of a weaker and shifting magnetic field with higher cosmic radiation is one potential driver of climate change.
Obama Confident He Can Totally Destroy Remaining U.S. Democracy
February 22nd, 2016
Obama told Republicans that he is “optimistic” that a corrupt Congress will ratify the heinous TPP trade deal that wipes out any notions of democracy.
Risking Nuclear War for Al Qaeda?
February 18th, 2016
By supporting the Sunni terrorist agenda against Syria, Obama is risking WW III.
Seeking Justice Now a Crime in the UK & Other Fascist Countries
February 16th, 2016
Boycotting Israel is now a serious crime in the UK and other countries controlled by the fascist-zionist state of Israel.
Monsanto-Linked Larvicide Likely Cause of Microcephaly, Not Zika Virus
February 16th, 2016
While the current Ziku scare may be a good thing by reducing birth rates, it is likely bogus and the real culprit could be a chemical added to drinking water in affected areas.
Feds Sued For Widespread Destruction of Endangered Bat’s Habitat
February 13th, 2016
The corrupt Obama Administration has been sued for pushing endangered bats into extinction.
Whitehouse Petition Calls for Obama to be Tried for His Many ‘War Crimes’ in The Hague
February 10th, 2016
Serial-killer Obama is being called out in a petition on the White House website, until the petition is removed.
Why Are Black Girls and Women Dying in Police Custody?
February 9th, 2016
The injustice system kills far too many black girls and women. It is time to do something about it.
Is Bernie Sanders Really a Socialist?
February 5th, 2016
Is Jewish presidential candidate Bernie Sanders really a socialist, a social-democrat or just another shill for the evil war industry? Will he become an agent of Israel?
February 2016 Newsletter
January 30th, 2016
Lilian’s February 2016 newsletter
Discarded Car Batteries Could Power the World
January 27th, 2016
Researchers at MIT have turned old car batteries into new solar panels at a fraction of the cost of new commercial solar panels.
Obama’s Destruction of Libya Was Such a Smashing Success That a Sequel is Coming
January 27th, 2016
When Obama destroyed the country of Libya and put militant Islamists in control, America relished its success. A functioning secular state with a high standard of living had been thrown back into the dark ages and was available for looting by multi-national corporations. Now Obama wants to wage a new war on the people of Libya that will kill vastly more innocent people.
Green Party Considers 5 Presidential Candidates
January 23rd, 2016
The Green Party of the United States has recognized five candidates for the party’s presidential nomination.
Obama Can No Longer Hide His Arming of Mexican Drug Gangs
January 20th, 2016
A federal judge has rejected Obama’s assertion of executive privilege to deny Congress access to records pertaining to his Operation Fast and Furious in which thousands of guns were knowingly sold to Mexican drug gangs by order of the BATF.
Obama Halts Coal Mining Leases on Public Lands, Temporarily
January 15th, 2016
Obama has finally taken a positive step on climate change.
